PM Modi to attend 12 post-budget webinars from February 23 to March 11. Schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend 12 post-budget webinars from February 23 to March 11, organised to build on the ‘Saptarishi' priorities as outlined in this year's Union budget, Ministry of Finance said in a press release on Wednesday. Union ministers, government departments, regulators, trade and industry associations, academia among other key stakeholders will participate the webinars.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend 12 post-budget webinars.(ANI)

“The government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister has undertaken several budgetary reforms in the past few years. The date of budget was preponed to 1st February so that Ministries and Departments get sufficient time for utilisation of the funds on the ground before the onset of monsoons. Another step towards bringing in reforms in budget implementation was the novel idea of Post Budget Webinars,” the ministry said in the statement.

Started with the spirit of ‘jan bhagidaari’ in 2021, the webinars encourage participation of stakeholders from all corners for effective implementation of the Budget announcements. These online events are aimed at ‘synergising efforts of various Ministries and Departments’ along with the stakeholders to prepare action plans with quarterly targets for ‘front ended and smooth’ implementation of the Budget ‘with timely achievement of intended outcomes’.

Check out the schedule for webinars:

Green growth February 23 Agriculture and cooperatives February 24 Harnessing youth power- Skilling and Education February 25 Reaching the last mile/leaving no citizen behind February 28 Urban development with focus on planning March 1 Developing tourism in mission mode March 3 Infrastructure and investment: Improving logistic efficiency with PM Gatishakti National Master Plan March 4 Health and medical research March 6 Financial sector March 7 Women empowerment March 10 PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman (PM VIKAS) March 11

During the budgetary speech, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid down the ‘saptarishi' – a list of seven priorities – in the Union Budget 2023. Inclusive development, infrastructure and investment, reaching the last mile, unleashing the potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector are the key priorities listed.

"These priorities complement each other and act as the 'saptarishi' guiding us through the Amrit Kaal," Sitharaman said in her speech.

