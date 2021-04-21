PM Modi to attend Leaders' Summit on Climate on April 22 at Biden’s invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in Leaders' Summit on Climate hosted by US President Joe Biden on April 22, the ministry of external affairs announced on Wednesday. Biden had invited 40 world leaders for the two-day virtual Summit to galvanize efforts by the major economies to tackle the climate crisis.

The prime minister will make his remarks on "Our Collective Sprint to 2030” during the first session of the Leaders' Summit from 5.30pm to 7.30pm IST. The leaders invited for the summit represent the countries that are members of the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate and those vulnerable to climate change.

The ministry said in a statement that the summit leaders will exchange views on various issues related to climate action, including nature-based solutions, climate security as well as technological innovations for clean energy. “The leaders will also deliberate on how the world can align climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, while respecting national circumstances and sustainable development priorities,” it added.

According to the US state department, the themes of the summit include mobilisation of public and private sector finance to drive the net-zero transition and to help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts. The summit will also showcase subnational and non-state actors that are “committed to green recovery and an equitable vision for limiting warming to 1.5 degree Celsius”.

The 40 global leaders who have received the invite include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others.

The summit is one of several major climate-related events in the run-up to COP-26, a global event scheduled for November 2021. All sessions will be live-streamed and open to the public.