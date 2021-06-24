Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to chair all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir: Latest updates

This is the first high level interaction to be held between the central government and Kashmir's political leadership since 2019, when the former scrapped Article 370 and 35A, which gave special status to J-K and its people.
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:27 PM IST
A security personnel stands guard ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, in Srinagar. (PTI file photo)

All eyes are set on the all-party meeting on Jammu and Kashmir which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Delhi. Fourteen leaders, including four former chief ministers (CMs) of the then state have been invited.

Union home minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and home secretary would also attend the meeting.

This is the first high level interaction to be held between the central government and Kashmir's political leadership since 2019, when the former scrapped Article 370 and 35A, which gave special status to J-K and its people.

The meeting is expected to lay down a road map for conducting assembly elections. Talks are also expected on issues and problems faced by the Union Territory's population.

The issue of revocation of Article 370 and 35A , which has invited sharp criticism from top political brass of J-K including the likes of National Conference (NC) patron Farooq Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, is likely to be raised.

Here are the latest updates:

  1. National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah arrived at his residence in Delhi and will soon attend the all-party meeting.
  2. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former deputy chief minister of J-K Kavinder Gupta said on Thursday the all party meet will give a new hope to the people of Kashmir. "This is obvious that there will be political discussions in the meeting. Everyone should put forth their views if it is in the national interest," Gupta added.
  3. "For now, we will not talk about this. People of J-K are in distress since the August 5, 2019 decision of degrading and bifurcating the state," J-K Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir told news agency ANI on being asked if he is against the restoration of Article 370.
  4. J-K Congress leaders held a meeting with senior party leader and former leader of opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad ahead of the meeting with the Prime Minister.
  5. Ghulam Ahmad Mir said on Thursday that there is no agenda for the all party meeting. "We've been told that it will be open and free debate," he added.
  6. Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party's president Bhim Singh said on Thursday that Kashmir's statehood should be restored.

(With agency inputs)

