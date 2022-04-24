Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to chair Covid review meet with states, UTs as cases surge: Report
PM Modi to chair Covid review meet with states, UTs as cases surge: Report

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union home minister Amit Shah and officials from other ministries are also likely to be a part of the review meeting.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI file photo)
Published on Apr 24, 2022 09:12 PM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday (April 27) chair a meeting via video conferencing to review the Covid-19 situation in the country amid a surge in daily infections, news agency ANI reported on Sunday citing official sources.

Chief ministers of all states and union territories (UTs), and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office will be present during the meeting. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Union home minister Amit Shah and officials from other ministries are also likely to be a part of the review meeting, ANI reported.

The sources told the news agency that Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan will make a presentation regarding the present pandemic situation, the extent of vaccination (especially the administration of booster doses) and the trajectory of infections in certain states.

In the past too, the prime minister has held Covid-19 review meetings with chief ministers and district magistrates to review the ground situation.

India's daily Covid-19 tally has been surging for the past two weeks, stoking fears of a fourth wave of the pandemic. On Sunday, the country reported 2,593 new cases. This is the second consecutive day that daily infections were above the 2,500-mark.

The overall caseload has climbed to 4,30,57,545 including 5,22,193 deaths, 4,25,19,479 discharges and 15,873 active cases.

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu among others, where mandatory mask-wearing in public places was scrapped, have again brought in the rule amid an uptick in their cases.

These states have also imposed a fine for those not donning the mask when outdoors.

(With ANI inputs)

 

