PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on Ukraine-Russia conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on Sunday on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine following an intensified offensive by Russia. Modi, who was campaigning during the day for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh where an Assembly election is underway in phases, will chair the meeting after returning to Delhi.

The Indian government is operating special flights to evacuate its citizens from the strife-torn nation through alternative routes after Ukraine closed its airspace for passenger movement. He is monitoring the situation himself, according senior ministers in the cabinetUnion minister Hardeep Singh

Every student is being brought back, PM Modi is himself monitoring the situation and we have sent teams to neighbouring nations of Ukraine. MEA has also made a control room regarding the ongoing situation: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

A day ago, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone call with Modi sought India’s political support in the United Nations to condemn Russia’s moves in his country. India has abstained on a US-sponsored resolution in the UNSC that “deplored in the strongest terms” Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine. New Delhi stuck to its call for dialogue saying it was the only answer to resolving differences.

A statement from the PM's Office following the call said Modi also expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.