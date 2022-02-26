Zelensky seeks PM Modi's support in UNSC as Russia continues offensive

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Zelensky's tweet in this regard came hours after Russia praised India's decision to abstain from voting at the United Nations Security Council meeting. The Kremlin has continued its offensive on the neighbouring land for the third day, now reaching for the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Zelensky urged the Indian Prime Minister to “stop the aggressor together” as Russia invades Ukrainian land. Meanwhile, PM Modi expressed India’s willingness to contribute in any way towards peace efforts.

"Spoke with Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi. Informed of the course of Ukraine repulsing Russia aggression. More than 100,000 invaders are on our land. They insidiously fire on residential buildings. Urged India to give us political support in UN Security Council. Stop the aggressor together," Zelensky tweeted on Saturday.

In a press statement, PM Modi's office said that the Prime Minister expressed his deep anguish about the loss of life and property due to the ongoing conflict and reiterated his call for an “immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue”.

