File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)
PM Modi to chair key meeting on Covid-19 situation today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 11:21 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday chair a key meeting to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. The meeting comes as India's Covid-19 tally breached the 15 million mark on Monday amid worries that the surge could be the result of Covid-19 variants. It has also been attributed to the laxity in following protocols after the government relaxed the Covid-19 induced restrictions enforced after the first wave last year.

As of Monday morning, the nationwide tally stands at 15,061,919 after 273,810 people tested positive for the viral infection in a single day. The death toll rose by 1,619 and currently stands at 178,769.

