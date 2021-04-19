PM Modi to chair key meeting on Covid-19 situation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday chair a key meeting to review the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country. The meeting comes as India's Covid-19 tally breached the 15 million mark on Monday amid worries that the surge could be the result of Covid-19 variants. It has also been attributed to the laxity in following protocols after the government relaxed the Covid-19 induced restrictions enforced after the first wave last year.

As of Monday morning, the nationwide tally stands at 15,061,919 after 273,810 people tested positive for the viral infection in a single day. The death toll rose by 1,619 and currently stands at 178,769.

