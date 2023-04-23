PM Modi to dedicate India’s 1st Water Metro on April 25 - All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first Water Metro in Kochi, Kerala on April 25. According to officials, the metro is set to boost economic growth and tourism in the region.

Here's all you need to know about India's first Water Metro:

According to officials, the Water Metro is a “unique urban mass transit system with the same experience and ease of travel as that of the conventional metro system.” The metro will be useful in cities like Kochi, they said, reported news agency ANI. The metro - set up at a cost of ₹ 1,136.83 crore in the port city - will connect 10 islands in and around Kochi. The project is set to accelerate the growth and development of Kochi, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Saturday. In a tweet, the CM said, "The world-class #KochiWaterMetro is setting sail! It is Kerala's dream project connecting 10 islands in and around Kochi. KWM with 78 electric boats & 38 terminals cost 1,136.83 crores, funded by GoK & KfW (A German funding agency)," he tweeted. In the first phase of the project, the services would begin from the High Court-Vypin terminals to the Vyttila-Kakkanad terminals. The metro is a secure journey in air-conditioned boats and will be cost-effective, the Kerala CM said in a post. It will also help people reach their respective destinations without being stuck in traffic snarls, he added.

India's first water metro (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies)

