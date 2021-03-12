PM Modi to flag off Dandi March, launch 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday flag off a padyatra (foot march) from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat to re-enact the famous Dandi march carried out by Mahatma Gandhi. It will also mark the beginning of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', a government initiative to mark 75 years of India's Independence.

"12th March is a special day in India’s glorious history. On that day in 1930, the iconic Dandi March led by Mahatma Gandhi began. Tomorrow, from Sabarmati Ashram we will commence Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, to mark 75 years since Independence," PM Modi said in a tweet on Thursday.

The inauguration will take place at 10.30 am. Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, Union minister Prahalad Singh Patel and chief minister Vijay Rupani will be present on the occasion.

In a release, the government said that the padyatra will be undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of about 388 kilometres. The march will end after 25 days, on April 5. Union minister Prahlad Patel will lead the first lap of 75 kilometres of the padyatra.

"A Padyatra would be flagged-off from Sabarmati Ashram, which would cover the journey from Ahmedabad to Dandi. People from all sections of society will take part in the Padyatra," the Prime Minister said in another tweet.

"There is a group of 81 youth from Gujarat, who will complete the journey from Sabarmati to Dandi. There is another group of 81 people, who will complete the 75 km journey and I will also be in it. This journey will be a 75 km journey from Sabarmati to Nadiad," Patel said.

Notably, Mahatma Gandhi started the Dandi March in 1930 by announcing the 'Salt Satyagraha' on March 12 and the yatra lasted till April 5.

The Centre will also launch a series of events from Friday to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence on August 15, 2022. According to government's plan, the events will be celebrated with the spirit of public participation.

The government has constituted a committee under Union home minister Amit Shah to chalk out policies and planning of various events to be undertaken as part of the celebrations.