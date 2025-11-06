PM Modi to flag off four new Vande Bharat express trains on Nov 8: Check route, timings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off four new Vande Bharat express trains on November 8 during his visit to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. During his visit to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, PM Narendra Modi will flag off the new trains on November 8, 2025.(X/@narendramodi)

The new Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on the Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru routes, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The new Vande Bharat express trains are expected to significantly reduce travel time between major destinations, enhancing regional mobility, promoting tourism, and supporting economic activity across the country.

Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat express

The Banaras-Khajuraho Vande Bharat express will establish direct connectivity on the route, and save about 2 hours and 40 minutes compared to the special trains currently in operation.

The train, connecting Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, would not only strengthen religious and cultural tourism but also provide pilgrims and travellers with a fast, modern, and comfortable journey to the UNESCO world heritage site of Khajuraho.

The train would also connect some of India's most revered religious and cultural destinations, including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, and Khajuraho.

Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat express

The new Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat express is expected to cover the journey between the two places in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving nearly 1 hour of travel time. The train will link the UP capital to the northwest part of the state.

The train aims at greatly benefitting passengers from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, while also improving access to the holy city of Haridwar via Roorkee.

Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat express

About to be the fastest train on the given route, the Firozpur-Delhi Vande Bharat express will be completing the journey at an impressive time frame of just 6 hours and 40 minutes.

The train is expected to strengthen connectivity between the national capital and key cities in Punjab, including Firozpur, Bathinda, and Patiala, boosting trade, tourism, and employment opportunities, contributing to the socio-economic development of border regions and fostering greater integration with national markets, the release said.

Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat express

Connecting Ernakulam in Kerala's Kochi to the capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru, the Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat express will connect the two citis in just 8 hours and 40 minutes, cutting short the travel time by over 2 hours.

According to a Railway Board notification issued on Friday, train number 26651 KSR Bengaluru–Ernakulam Junction Vande Bharat Express will leave Bengaluru at 5.10 am and reach Ernakulam Junction at 1.50 pm, reported PTI.

The return service, 26652 Ernakulam Junction–KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, will depart Ernakulam at 2.20 pm and arrive in Bengaluru at 11 pm.

The train is expected to connect major IT and commercial hubs, providing professionals, students, and tourists with a faster and more comfortable travel option.

The route will promote greater economic activity and tourism between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, supporting regional growth and collaboration, the report read.

(With inputs from agencies)