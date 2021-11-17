Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate first global summit on pharma sector tomorrow
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate first global summit on pharma sector tomorrow

The two-day event will be attended by more than 40 national and international speakers covering a range of subjects such as the regulatory environment and funding for innovation, among others
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first global innovation summit of the pharma sector on Thursday. (AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first global innovation summit of the pharma sector on Thursday. (AFP)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 08:29 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMalavika Murali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first global innovation summit of the pharma sector on Thursday via video conferencing.

“It is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors and researchers to discuss and strategise priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The summit will focus on opportunities in the Indian pharma industry and the potential for further growth.

Also: Union minister Karad helps co-passenger midair, earns PM Modi’s praise

The two-day event, which will comprise 12 sessions, will be attended by more than 40 national and international speakers covering a range of subjects such as the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and the innovation infrastructure.

The summit will see the participation of leading members from the domestic and global pharma industries, along with officials, investors and researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Johns Hopkins University, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A), and other top institutes.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also attend the summit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out