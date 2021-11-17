PM Modi to inaugurate first global summit on pharma sector tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the first global innovation summit of the pharma sector on Thursday via video conferencing.

“It is a distinctive initiative that aims to bring together key Indian and international stakeholders from the government, industry, academia, investors and researchers to discuss and strategise priorities to foster a thriving innovation ecosystem in the pharmaceuticals industry in India,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

The summit will focus on opportunities in the Indian pharma industry and the potential for further growth.

The two-day event, which will comprise 12 sessions, will be attended by more than 40 national and international speakers covering a range of subjects such as the regulatory environment, funding for innovation, industry-academia collaboration, and the innovation infrastructure.

The summit will see the participation of leading members from the domestic and global pharma industries, along with officials, investors and researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Johns Hopkins University, Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A), and other top institutes.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also attend the summit.