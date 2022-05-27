PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival today in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, today at 10am at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The prime minister will interact with Kisan Drone pilots and startups in the drone exhibition centre. He will also witness open-air drone demonstrations.

"At 10 AM tomorrow, May 27, I will take part in the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022. This forum brings together key stakeholders including StartUps with the aim of increasing India's presence in the sector. I'd urge all those interested in tech and innovation to watch the programme," PM Modi tweeted.

During the two-day event on May 27 and 28, over 1600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups are expected to participate in the drone festival, according to prime minister's office.

"More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition," the PMO said in a statement.

The Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.

The festival comes amid the central government's push for extensive use of drones in various fields, including agriculture. Earlier this month, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a drone experience studio at the state-run think tank NITI Aayog where he unveiled two policies — Drone Shakti and Kisan Drone.

New federal guidelines for Kisan Drone have provisioned a range of incentives for farmers and organisations alike for the commercial use of drones. Scindia said at the event that fees for drone pilot training courses will significantly decrease in the next 3-4 months as more institutes will get the necessary certification from the aviation regulatory body.

