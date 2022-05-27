Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival today in Delhi
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest drone festival today in Delhi

The prime minister will interact with Kisan Drone pilots and startups in the drone exhibition centre. He will also witness open-air drone demonstrations.
PM Modi will inaugurate Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 at Pragati Maidan.(ANI)
Published on May 27, 2022 06:53 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, India's biggest drone festival, today at 10am at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The prime minister will interact with Kisan Drone pilots and startups in the drone exhibition centre. He will also witness open-air drone demonstrations.

"At 10 AM tomorrow, May 27, I will take part in the Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022. This forum brings together key stakeholders including StartUps with the aim of increasing India's presence in the sector. I'd urge all those interested in tech and innovation to watch the programme," PM Modi tweeted.

During the two-day event on May 27 and 28, over 1600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups are expected to participate in the drone festival, according to prime minister's office.

"More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition," the PMO said in a statement. 

The Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.

RELATED STORIES

The festival comes amid the central government's push for extensive use of drones in various fields, including agriculture. Earlier this month, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a drone experience studio at the state-run think tank NITI Aayog where he unveiled two policies — Drone Shakti and Kisan Drone.

New federal guidelines for Kisan Drone have provisioned a range of incentives for farmers and organisations alike for the commercial use of drones. Scindia said at the event that fees for drone pilot training courses will significantly decrease in the next 3-4 months as more institutes will get the necessary certification from the aviation regulatory body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
narendra modi drone pragati maidan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP