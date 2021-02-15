PM Modi to inaugurate key Tamil Nadu projects on Feb 17
New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate key projects of the oil and gas sector in Tamil Nadu on February 17 via video conferencing.
His office said Modi will dedicate to the nation the Ramanathapuram–Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline and gasoline desulphurisation unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited, Manali.
He will also lay the foundation stone of Cauvery Basin Refinery at Nagapattinam.
These projects will result in substantial socio-economic benefits and will boost the country's march towards Urja Aatmanirbharta, the PMO said.
The Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi section (143 km) of the Ennore-Thiruvallur- Bengaluru- Puducherry- Nagapattinam- Madurai-Tuticorin Natural Gas Pipeline has been laid at the cost of about ₹700 crore.
It will help utilise gas from ONGC gas fields and deliver natural gas as feedstock to industries and other commercial customers.
The gasoline desulphurisation unit at Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), Manali has been constructed at the cost of about Rs. 500 crore.
It will produce low-sulphur (less than 8 ppm) environment-friendly gasoline, help reduce emission and contribute towards a cleaner environment, the PMO said.
The Cauvery basin refinery to be set up at Nagapattinam will have a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes per annum. It will be set up through a Joint Venture of IOCL and CPCL at an estimated project cost of Rs. 31,500 crore.
It will produce motor spirit and diesel meeting BS-VI specifications, and polypropylene as a value-added product, the PMO noted.
Tamil Nadu is among the five states going to the assembly polls in April-May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Kerala, protests against backdoor appointments in govt jobs intensifies
- As the agitation outside the state secretariat intensified two young Congress legislators, K S Sabarinathan and Shafi Parambil, also started a fast in solidarity with the agitating young men.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre deregulates geospatial data and map-making in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 85 lakh vaccinated against coronavirus so far: Health Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate key Tamil Nadu projects on Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Bihar; no injuries, damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, Sasikala likely to claim Jayalalithaa's legacy on her birth anniversary
- "Sasikala may choose Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary to project herself as someone who can truly claim the right to Jayalalithaa's legacy," says a political commentator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After gram panchayat polls, Andhra preps for municipal elections on March 10
- The state election commission on Monday announced the schedule for elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats across the state in a single phase on March 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon
- Disengagement between rival soldiers deployed on heights on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso began on February 10. The process is likely to be over by the weekend. Senior commanders of the two armies are likely to meet next week to discuss disengagement at other friction points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Congress leader's liquor offer to farmers, BKU's Rakesh Tikait reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: U'khand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer's resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit row: Shantanu Muluk, one of 3 accused, seeks transit anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Japan pitch for Assam to be hub of connectivity with Southeast Asia
- External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki visited Assam to review projects being implemented with Japanese support, and outlined a vision of Assam playing a crucial role in India’s efforts to link up with and benefit from new markets in Southeast Asian nations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Danfoss, IISc ink pact to promote natural refrigerants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ker CM launches fibre optic network for free internet access to 20 lakh families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox