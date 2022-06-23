PM Modi to inaugurate new commerce ministry office complex, NIRYAT portal today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate ‘Vanijya Bhawan’, the new office complex of the ministry of commerce and industry, along with launching the ‘National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade’ (NIRYAT) portal that will provide information regarding India’s foreign trade.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The building will function as an integrated and modern office complex that will be used by two departments under the ministry – the department of commerce, and the department for promotion of industry and internal trade.

Vanijya Bhawan is constructed near India Gate on a plot of 4.33 acres and is designed as a smart building that includes the principles of sustainable architecture, with special focus on energy saving, said a release by the Prime Minister’s Office. Over 56 per cent of the 214 trees on the plot were left untouched or were replanted during the construction of the building.

The building can accommodate 1,000 officers and staff members and has state-of-the-art facilities, such as smart access control, central air conditioning, video conferencing and completely networked systems.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, NIRYAT has been developed as a ‘one-stop platform’ for stakeholders to get all the necessary information relating to the nation’s foreign trade.