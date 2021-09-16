PM Modi to inaugurate new defence ministry office complexes in Delhi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new office complexes built for defence ministry staff at two different locations in Delhi on Thursday. The two locations are Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue and the event will take place at 11am. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM MOdi "will visit the defence office complex at Africa Avenue and interact with Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers. This will be followed by his address to the gathering."

The new defence offices complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of defence and the armed forces, including Army, Navy and Air Force, the PMO said in a release on Wednesday. It added that the buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces.

An integrated command and control centre has been established for managing building operations, while also catering to the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings, the release said.

The new office complexes are state-of-the-art and energy efficient, with comprehensive security management measures. According to the official release, one of the features of these buildings is the use of new and sustainable construction technology called LGSF (Light gauge steel frame), which reduced construction time from 24-30 months in case of conventional RCC construction. The buildings utilise resource efficient green technology and promote environment friendly practices, it further read.

Officials said that 13 offices are being relocated to Africa Avenue with a built-up area of 5.08 lakh square feet. They said these office complexes have been constructed at a cost of ₹775 crores provided by the Defence Ministry, reports news agency ANI. "The work in this regard has been carried out by the Ministry of housing and urban development as part of their Central Vista project. In addition to the office space for the officers and staff, there is provision for multi-level car parking for over 1,500 cars in these complexes," it added.