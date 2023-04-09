PM Modi to launch projects worth 8,500 cr in Guwahati on April 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones and inaugurate projects worth nearly ₹8,500 crore during his visit to Guwahati on April 14, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. PM Modi will also attend the Bihu dance event during his visit (File Photo)

The PM will also be part of a Guinness World Record attempt where around 11,000 Bihu dancers and musicians will perform together for a new record in the largest folk dance performance category, said the Assam chief minister.

“It will be a day of celebration, joy and development for Assam where development projects worth nearly ₹8,500 cr would be launched. The Bihu performance will be the limelight of the day,” Sarma said.

Also Read: India records 6.74% increase in tiger numbers since 2018; PM Modi releases data

Sarma said that on April 14, the Prime Minister will first inaugurate the Guwahati unit of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Changsari. The unit has been constructed by the central government at a cost of nearly ₹1,123 crores. It will have 750 beds for patients and 100 new students can enrol for MBBS studies there every year.

“PM Modi will also virtually inaugurate three new medical colleges set up by the state government at Nalbari, Nagaon and Kokrajhar. All these medical colleges will have 500 beds each for patients and 100 new students can study medicine in each of these colleges annually,” said Sarma.

Along with this, PM Modi will launch the state government scheme of providing ₹5 lakh as medical insurance to all ration card holders in the state. Nearly 11 million people will be provided with the new cards for the scheme called Ayushman Asom.

Later, the PM will lay the foundation stone of a multi-speciality hospital called Assam Advanced Healthcare Institute, which will be set up in partnership between the Assam government and IIT-Guwahati with a focus on providing engineering research and tools for medical treatment.

Modi will take part in the concluding ceremony of the platinum jubilee celebrations of Gauhati High Court at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra.

Later in the day, Sarma said, PM Modi, will visit the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati where he will virtually inaugurate a methanol production unit set up in Namrup by Assam Petrochemicals Limited. The unit has been built jointly by Oil India Limited and the Assam government at a cost of ₹1700 crore.

“This project will be a big step in the Assam industry sector and the first such initiative taken by the Assam government after many years. Methanol produced in the unit would be supplied to other states and neighbouring countries too,” said Sarma.

Also Read: The Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman and Belli meet PM Modi for first time since Oscar win, pose for pics. See here

PM Modi will further launch a ₹100 crore scheme of the state government to beautify the complex Rang Ghar, the nearly 300-year-old amphitheatre constructed by Ahom kings at Sivasagar, he said, adding the PM will also lay the foundation stone of a new bridge over the Brahmaputra near Guwahati connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi.

The bridge will be built at a total cost of 3197 crore.

The final event would be a Bihu dance performance by nearly 11,100 dancers and musicians at Sarusajai Stadium—which will be an attempt at creating a Guinness World Record in the folk dance category.

“It will be a one-of-its-kind event and unique celebration of Assam’s Bohag Bihu. The performers will dance to Bihu for 15 minutes. The PM will address the gathering after the performance before departing for Delhi,” said Sarma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON