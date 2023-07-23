PM to inaugurate redeveloped ITPO complex on July 26 that will host G20 meetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the redeveloped Pragati Maidan Complex on July 26 (Wednesday) morning with a ‘puja’, followed by a cultural event in the evening that will see the presence of hundreds of guests, dignitaries and other invitees, people aware of the development said. Redeveloped Pragati Maidan Complex in New Delhi (HT Photo)

The venue, also famous as the ITPO complex, is all set to host G20 Leaders Summit, they said requesting anonymity. The prestigious Summit is scheduled on September 9-10, 2023. India holds the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023. Founded in 1999, the group plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

The Group of Twenty (G20) comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye, United Kingdom and the United States and the European Union. Its members represent around 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) or the Pragati Maidan Complex, with a campus area of approximately 123 acres, holds the title of India’s largest meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) destination. In terms of the covered space available for events, the redeveloped and modern IECC Complex finds its place among the Top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world, rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. The magnitude of the IECC’s stature and infrastructure is a testament to India’s capability to host world-class events on a grand scale.

At Level 3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity of 7,000 individuals awaits, making it even larger than the seating capacity of approx. 5500 of the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale.

The Exhibition Halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas. These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

Among its many exceptional features, the IECC boasts a magnificent Amphitheater with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals. Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheater sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, captivating the audience with its mesmerizing ambience.

The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces. The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle.