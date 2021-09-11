Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today

The building complex includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The girls hostel will provide lodging facility for 2,000 girls irrespective of economic criteria, the release stated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad, which will provide hostel facility to girls and boys from rural areas who aspire for a better job. Developed by Patidar Samaj, the complex promises to provide training, boarding and lodging facilities to all such students "at reasonable rate".

PM Modi will also perform the 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls hostel), at 11am via video conference, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Friday.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitin Patel will also be present during the event.

According to the PMO, Sardardham has been working towards educational and social transformation, upliftment of the weaker sections of the society and providing employment opportunities to the youth.

According to the official website of Sardardham, the construction of the first phase in Ahmedabad has been completed at an estimated cost of 200 crore. It is built over an area of 11,672 square feet near the Vaishnodevi circle in the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar border area.

The Sardardham has residential facilities for 1,600 students/aspirants, e-library with 1,000 computer systems, library, high tech classrooms, gymnasium, auditoriums, multi-purpose halls, rest house with 50 luxury rooms along with other amenities for business and political meetings.

It has a library with a capacity of 1,000 students, a 450-seated auditorium, two multipurpose halls of 1,000 persons each capacity, indoor games and other amenities, the website stated. A 50-feet tall bronze statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is installed in front of the building.

