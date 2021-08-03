PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of PMGKAY in Gujarat today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) in Gujarat through video conferencing. “At 12:30 PM tomorrow, 3rd August, I will interact with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana in Gujarat. It would be wonderful to hear their views and experiences,” PM Modi posted on Twitter on Monday.

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and deputy chief minister Nitinbhai Patel will also be a part of the virtual event.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), a public participation programme is being launched in the state to create further awareness about the Centre’s scheme.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is a food security welfare scheme that was announced by the Centre in March last year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The scheme is operated by the department of food and public distribution under the Union ministry of consumer affairs, food and public distribution.

The main objective of the PMGKAY is to provide food grains to the poorest citizens through the public distribution system. Under the scheme, the Centre provides five kilos of rice or wheat and one kilo of pulses free every month.

The Centre informed Parliament in July that around 278 lakh metric tonnes of food grains had been provided to nearly 80 crore National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries under PMGKAY for a period of seven months from May to November 2021.

“During the year 2021 for the period of 7 months, that is from May to November 2021, about 278 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) foodgrains have been allocated free of cost to approximately 80 Crore NFSA beneficiaries under PMGKAY,” minister of state Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti told the Lok Sabha on July 27.

Meanwhile, in June, the World Food Programme, which is a food assistance wing of the United Nations (UN), praised PMGKAY as a notable step to combat hunger by any developing country during the ongoing pandemic.

