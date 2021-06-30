PM Modi to interact with Digital India beneficiaries at 11am tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with various beneficiaries of the Digital India initiative on its sixth anniversary on Thursday at 11am via video conferencing.

"Our emphasis on technology has enhanced service delivery and boosted transparency," the Prime Minister said on Wednesday as he announced his interaction with the beneficiaries on Thursday.

"At 11 AM tomorrow, 1st July, will interact with various beneficiaries of the @_DigitalIndia initiative, which has had a transformative impact in the lives of the people of India," Modi tweeted on Wednesday.

Union minister for electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad will also be present on the occasion and will deliver the opening remarks.

The interactive session is scheduled to be followed by an address by the Prime Minister wherein he will highlight various achievements of Digital India and the success story of its various schemes.

Modi will also give an outlook on several developments and work for the future.

The programme will include a presentation of video on the key achievements of Digital India that will lead to an interactive session of the Prime Minister with the beneficiaries of various schemes of the initiative, moderate by Ajay Sawhney, secretary at the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY).

"It's going to be a very interactive and informative session wherein PM will speak with the beneficiaries of Digital India from across the country. It's a proud moment for us as the guidance and support we have got from the Prime Minister is unparalleled. We look forward to taking forward the Digital India initiatives under his dynamic leadership," ANI quoted Abhishek Singh, MD and CEO of Digital India Corporation and President and CEO, NeGD, MeitY as saying.

The central government on Tuesday allocated an additional ₹19,041 crore to provide broadband connectivity in all villages under the BharatNet project. This is aimed to enable the extension of broadband connectivity to all gram panchayats and inhabited villages.

The Digital India Initiative, the flagship programme of the Modi-led government was launched on July 1 in 2015 by the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from ANI)