PM Modi to interact with Goans on September 18 over 100% 1st dose Covid vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the people of Goa on Saturday (September 18) to congratulate them for the inoculation of the entire eligible population with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The event will take place virtually, chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday. "PM Modi will interact with the members of the state cabinet, health officials, district collectors, panchayat members and beneficiaries of the vaccination programme. He will congratulate them for cent per cent coverage of the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines," he added.

Sawant said that Goa has set the target of covering all the eligible population with both the doses by October 31 this year, adding that Tika Utsav 3.2 will begin in the state from Thursday onwards. "If everyone participates, we will be able to complete the second dose vaccination to the entire population," he said.

Sawant said that as per the central government's data, there are 11.66 lakh people who are eligible for vaccination in Goa, but so far 11.88 lakh people have been vaccinated with the first dose in the state, which amounts to 102 per cent coverage. These beneficiaries include tourists and migrant population, he added.

Last week, PM Modi tweeted congratulations to Sawant and health workers in the state for the successful completion of 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. “Well done Goa! Great effort, powered by a collective spirit and the prowess of our doctors as well as innovators,” he said.

Sawant thanked the people of Goa for their support in making the vaccination drive a huge success. "On behalf of people of Goa, I thank the Union government led by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for providing free vaccination to all persons above 18, and a seamless supply of doses to fight this pandemic. We shall continue to march ahead with same energy to ensure that we also complete the second dose," Sawant said in another tweet.