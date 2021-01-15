PM Modi to interact with health workers of Kerala’s Ernakulam hospital tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with health workers of Ernakulam district hospital after inaugurating the nationwide rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine on Saturday, a statement from the health ministry said adding the state is prepared for the vaccine drive.

State health minister K K Shailaja will take part in the vaccination drive in Kannur. The state government has asked political leaders and others not to crowd hospitals.

In the first phase, the state has got 0.435 million (4.35 lakh) vials of Covishield. Besides hospital employees, ambulance drivers, Asha workers and employees of the social security mission will also be administered the vaccine in 133 centres. The health minister has allayed apprehensions about the new vaccine.

“Experts have told us it is like any other vaccine. For those who take the first shot, they should take the second without fail. Beneficiaries should report side-effects, if any. There is no need of any apprehension in this regard,” she said after reviewing arrangements.

In view of high active caseload the state had sought more vials in the first stage but it was told that in the second stage more vials will be given. Once lauded for its Covid-19 management, now Kerala is the virus hotspot of the country. When the country’s test positivity rate since January 1 was between 4 and 5 per cent in Kerala it was between 9 and 10 per cent, statistics show.

On Friday it reported 5624 new Covid-19 cases and TPR was 8.94% and active cases 67,496. Kerala and Maharashtra have reported one third of the total cases in the country, Union health ministry statistics show.