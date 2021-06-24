Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to interact with participants of Toycathon 2021 today

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted that Toycathon 2021 was jointly launched by the Ministry of Education, WCD Ministry, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, Textile Ministry, I&B Ministry and AICTE on January 5 this year to crowd-source innovative toys and games ideas.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organized for non-digital toy concepts.(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with participants of Toycathon 2021 on Thursday at 11am via video conferencing. Union minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal will also be present on the occasion.

Taking to Twitter yesterday, PM Modi wrote, "At 11 AM tomorrow, 24th June, will interact with participants of Toycathon-2021, an effort aimed at making India a hub for ideation and production of toys."

Around 1.2 lakh participants from across the nation have registered and submitted more than 17000 ideas for the Toycathon 2021, out of which 1,567 ideas have been shortlisted for the three days online Toycathon grand finale, being held from June 22-24, the PMO informed.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event will have teams with digital toy ideas, while a separate physical event will be organised for non-digital toy concepts.

India's domestic market, as well as the global toy market offers a huge opportunity to its manufacturing sector. Toycathon 2021 is aimed at boosting the toy industry in India to help it capture a wider share of the toy market.

