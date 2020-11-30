e-paper
PM Modi to interact with three teams working on vaccine today

The final visit was to the Serum Institute of India (SII) at Manjari, in Pune where he interacted with the scientists and other executives, who briefed him on the vaccine’s progress.

india Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 03:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The PMO said that the interaction will be with three teams— Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy's.(ANI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams that are involved in developing Covid-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Sunday.

The PMO said that the interaction will be with three teams— Gennova Biopharma, Biological E and Dr Reddy’s.

This will be the second such interaction that the PM will have with the teams working to develop the Covid-19 vaccine. On Saturday, the PM was in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

He first visited the Zydus Cadila’s manufacturing facility near Ahmedabad, where he was briefed about the vaccine development process.

He then visited the Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome valley, located around 20 km from the Hyderabad air station.

“At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous Covid-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress,” Modi tweeted after his hour-long visit there on Saturday.

The final visit was to the Serum Institute of India (SII) at Manjari, in Pune where he interacted with the scientists and other executives, who briefed him on the vaccine’s progress.

SII is conducting the phase-three trial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, while Bharat Biotech and ICMR have started the phase-three trial of the indigenously developed COVAXIN jab. SII CEO and owner Adar Poonawalla recently announced that India will have the vaccine for vulnerable population by January-February if it gets satisfactory trial results by November or early December.

