PM Modi to launch 'Atal Bridge': All about foot overbridge on Sabarmati river

india news
Published on Aug 27, 2022 07:16 AM IST

The Atal Bridge, which is unique in its design - both technically and visually, will also augment the status of the Riverfront as well as of the city.

Ahmedabad: Atal Bridge over Sabarmati river illuminated with lights on the eve of its inauguration, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate another attraction added near the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, the pedestrian-only Atal Bridge, named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The foot overbridge will connect the flower garden on the western-end and the upcoming arts and culture centre on the eastern-end of the riverfront.

"This bridge will provide connectivity to Multi Level Car Parking and various public development on East and West Bank from plaza between Flower Park and Event Ground at West Bank to proposed Art / Cultural / Exhibition Centre on East Bank," a statement said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the bridge on the first day of his two-day visit to Gujarat.

Atal Bridge over Sabarmati river on the eve of its inauguration, in Ahmedabad.

All you need to know about Atal Bridge:

  • The 300-metre-long bridge has an eye-catching design and LED lighting.
  • The bridge is designed in such a way that people can approach it from both lower and upper walkways or promenades of the riverfront.
  • Cyclists can also use this bridge to cross Sabarmati river.
  • It will allow people to view the riverfront from the middle of the waterbody.
  • The foot overbridge has been built using 2,600 metric tonnes of steel pipes. While the roof is made up of colourful fabric, the railing has been built with glass and stainless steel.

Prime Minister will address a gathering at the 'Khadi Utsav' programme to be held on Sabarmati Riverfront in the evening. Khadi Utsav is being organized to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle, according to Prime Minister's Office. The programme will witness 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha live at the same time. He will also inaugurate the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and a foot over bridge at Sabarmati.

