PM Modi in UP today: 14,000 projects to be launched at ground-breaking ceremony of UPGIS 2023 | Top updates
PM Narendra Modi in UP: The prime minister will first visit Sambhal to lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch more than 14,000 projects worth ₹10 lakh crore across Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The projects will be launched at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. Follow LIVE updates of PM Modi's UP visit.
The projects relate to sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, IT and ITeS, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education among others.
The prime minister will also visit Sambhal to lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district.
The Shri Kalki Dham Temple is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairperson is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. He was recently expelled by the Congress for six years for “anti-party remarks” days after he had met Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone.
PM Modi in UP: Projects to be launched
- A department-wise breakup indicates that nearly 300 proposals of the MSME and the exports promotion department involving an investment of about ₹45,000 crore are to be implemented at the GBC 4.0 (ground-breaking ceremony).
- About 60 proposals from the IT and electronics department involving an investment of ₹62,000 crore are also being implemented.
- At the same time, about 750 projects of the housing department involving an investment of about ₹57,000 crore are also going for implementation at the groundbreaking ceremony. Nearly 40 projects of the excise department involving investment worth about ₹7500 crore are to be implemented at the groundbreaking ceremony.
- The major projects include Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle manufacturing unit to be set up on the land of the now-under-closure Scooters India Limited (SIL) in Lucknow.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched projects worth ₹10,155.79 crores for Ayodhya, while projects worth ₹13486.63 crore will be set rolling for Mathura.
- For Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, projects worth ₹15,313.81 crore will be launched.
PM Modi in UP: Check schedule
- PM Narendra Modi will begin his day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh from Sambhal.
- He will attend the inauguration programme of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in the city, which will begin around 10:30am.
- The inauguration event will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries, a statement issued by the prime minister's office said.
- The prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.
- From Sambhal, Modi is scheduled to arrive in Lucknow for the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit 2023.
- After he arrives at the venue at around 1.30pm, the prime minister will inaugurate the exhibition showcasing various initiatives and then proceed to the main hangar for the groundbreaking programme.
- Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, along with other ministers and 4000 leaders and representatives of industry and other delegates, will attend the opening session of the ceremony.
- Besides the addresses of CM, defence minister and the industry minister, five industry leaders will put up the industry’s point there before the PM launches the projects through digital groundbreaking.
