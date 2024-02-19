PM Modi in UP today: 14,000 projects to be launched at ground-breaking ceremony of UPGIS 2023 | Top updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch more than 14,000 projects worth ₹10 lakh crore across Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The projects will be launched at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. Follow LIVE updates of PM Modi's UP visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath(PTI)

The projects relate to sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, IT and ITeS, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, and education among others.

The prime minister will also visit Sambhal to lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district.

The Shri Kalki Dham Temple is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairperson is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. He was recently expelled by the Congress for six years for “anti-party remarks” days after he had met Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone.

PM Modi in UP: Projects to be launched

A department-wise breakup indicates that nearly 300 proposals of the MSME and the exports promotion department involving an investment of about ₹ 45,000 crore are to be implemented at the GBC 4.0 (ground-breaking ceremony).

About 60 proposals from the IT and electronics department involving an investment of ₹62,000 crore are also being implemented.

At the same time, about 750 projects of the housing department involving an investment of about ₹57,000 crore are also going for implementation at the groundbreaking ceremony. Nearly 40 projects of the excise department involving investment worth about ₹7500 crore are to be implemented at the groundbreaking ceremony.



The major projects include Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle manufacturing unit to be set up on the land of the now-under-closure Scooters India Limited (SIL) in Lucknow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also launched projects worth ₹ 10,155.79 crores for Ayodhya, while projects worth ₹ 13486.63 crore will be set rolling for Mathura.

For Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, projects worth ₹15,313.81 crore will be launched.

PM Modi in UP: Check schedule