PM Modi to lay foundation of Kalki Dham Temple in UP's Sambhal on expelled Congress leader's invite

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district. The Shri Kalki Dham Temple is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairperson is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. He was recently expelled by the Congress for six years for “anti-party remarks” days after he had met Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone. Acharya Pramod Krishnam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (X/SurendraPoonia)

The inauguration programme, which will begin at around 10:30am will be attended by many saints, religious leaders and other dignitaries, a statement issued by the prime minister's office said.

Modi, who will be on a daylong visit to Uttar Pradesh, will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Following this, the prime minister will launch as many as 14,500 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than ₹10 Lakh crore at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.

The projects relate to sectors like manufacturing, renewable energy, IT and ITeS, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, education among others.

According to the prime minister's office, the programme will be attended by about 5,000 participants, including industrialists, representatives of top global and Indian firms, ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi will also remain present.

Under the developmental projects, eight aspirational districts in Uttar Pradesh alone will see implementation of investment proposals of ₹1.57 lakh crore.

The aspirational districts programme was launched by the Prime Minister in January 2018 as part of the government’s efforts to raise the living standards in backward districts. Bahraich, Balrampur, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Shravasti, Siddharthnagar and Sonbhadra are the aspirational districts in Uttar Pradesh.