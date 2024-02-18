PM Modi implemented concept of Ram Rajya, says BJP resolution

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday passed a resolution hailing the decade-long rule of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre for “implementing the concept of Ram Rajya” (model governance) and catapulting India into the world’s top five economies from being one of the “fragile five” earlier. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP national President J P Nadda during BJP National Convention at Bharat Mandapam. (Arvind Yadav/Hindustan Times)

Crediting the Modi government for putting the country on the path of security and prosperity, the resolution said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) under his leadership is poised to “surpass the target of 400 seats” in the upcoming general elections.

PM Modi, who presided over the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, was lauded for working to realise the concept of Ram Rajya and the resolution noted that not only did he set an ideal example of Sanatan culture by observing penance for 11 days, but he also “effectively implemented the concept of Ram Rajya in the last 10 years”. The BJP refers to its concept of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas or development for all sections irrespective of their faith or caste as the embodiment of Ram Rajya.

“Whenever there will be a discussion in the future, historians will consider this event as a milestone in the continuous rediscovery of India’s civilisational heritage,” the resolution said.

The political resolution, ‘Viksit Bharat, Modi Ki Guarantee’, discussed and passed on the inaugural day of the party’s national council meeting, which is being attended by 11,500 delegates from across the country, was moved by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and seconded by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, minister of state L Murugan and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Hailing the economic policies of the government, the resolution said the standard of living of two-thirds of the citizens has been improved and the economy has got a boost.

“Records were broken, the country became more secure and decisive than before, but the country gained a new leadership position in the world. Today when our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi speaks, the whole world listens,” it said.

Listing some of the “decisive moments” in the country’s history that took place in the last decade, and “which no one even imagined would be realised”, the resolution referred to the revocation of Article 370, the Ram Temple construction, abolition of instant triple talaq, GST Implementation, Citizenship Amendment Act, the new Parliament building, installation of Sengol in Parliament and passage of the women’s reservation bill.

At a time when a section of farmers is protesting to secure legal backing for Minimum Support Prices, the resolution said the government has increased the annual budget for agriculture from ₹25,000 crore during UPA rule to ₹1.25 lakh crore.

“During its 10-year tenure, Congress had purchased paddy and wheat worth ₹7 lakh crore from farmers. The Modi government has purchased paddy and wheat worth about Rs18 lakh crore in 10 years. The Congress government made only nominal purchases of pulses and oilseeds. We have purchased pulses and oilseeds worth more than ₹1.25 lakh crore,” the resolution said.

On the security front, the resolution noted that the “nation has become safer than before, with strong action taken against terrorism.”

“India carried out surgical and air strikes against terrorists, while the opposition questioned the bravery of our army. This is a new Bharat where Abhinandan returns from Pakistan and ex-navy officers on death row in Qatar also return safely,” the resolution said.

Moving the resolution, Singh said the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has marked the cultural reawakening in the country, which gained Independence in 1947. He said the PM presiding over the consecration was not “an ordinary event”. He also slammed the Congress party for following divisive politics and made a reference to the political violence in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali.

The minister said women in the TMC-ruled state have been subjected to extreme violence, which is a blot on humanity. The BJP, he said, is committed to fighting such violence.

According to a person privy to the details, the FM spoke about the strides India has made and how it has now grabbed space at the international high table and has bailed out other countries during their financial crisis.

The FM, on the PM’s instructions, translated her speech into Tamil and Telugu after she delivered her speech in English and Hindi.

Yogi Adityanath spoke about the inauguration of the Ram Temple and said the country had been waiting for the moment for centuries. He said the Hindu majority had to fight for years on several fronts to see the temple become reality.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra moved an amendment to include Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor, commemorate December 26 as the Veer Bal Divas to honour the martyrdom of Baba Fateh Singh and Zorawar Singh, the Sahibzade of 10th Guru Gobind Singh, and the outreach to the Sikh community.

Babulal Marandi moved a resolution to highlight the work that is being done by the Union government in empowering the marginalised communities and how development has unfolded in rural areas. He said while other parties are demanding a caste-based census, the BJP-led NDA government has been working for the betterment of the economically and socially disadvantaged. The resolution was passed after both the amendments.