‘Take giant leap towards Viksit Bharat in next 5 years’: PM Modi to BJP leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday vowed to work towards Viksit Bharat (developed India) and take a giant leap towards the goal over the next five years saying that now was the time to realise the dream and vision of a Viksit Bharat. PM Narendra Modi(X/ @BJP4India)

Read here: PM Modi implemented concept of Ram Rajya, says BJP resolution

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

While addressing the national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 2024 in Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, he said, "Now the country's dream and resolve will be bigger. Our dream and resolution is that we have to make Viksit Bharat and the next 5 years will play an important role in it. In the next 5 years, we have to take a giant leap towards Viksit Bharat."

He also said that the saffron party has to win everyone's trust and aimed to work with new enthusiasm and new faith in the next 100 days for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"In the next 100 days, we all have to reach out to every new voter, every beneficiary, every community. We've to win everyone's trust," he said.

He also urged the party workers to make it his or her mission to gain the trust and support of voters and to reach the youth and new voters who would be electing the representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha of the country.

"BJP workers keep doing something or the other to serve the country for 24 hours every day of the year but now for the next 100 days is for working with new enthusiasm and new faith. Today is 18th February and the youth who have reached the milestone of 18 years in this period are going to elect the 18th Lok Sabha of the country," he said.

During his address, he turned emotional and paid his tributes to Jain seer Muni Vidyasagar who breathed his last on Sunday. He said, "Today, I want to pay tribute to Acharya Shri 108 Vidhyasagar Ji Maharaj. After getting information about his death, everyone is deeply saddened. For me, this is a personal loss. I got to meet him and take guidance from him a lot of times. The last time I visited him, I was not aware that I would not be able to have his darshan ever again..."

Muni Vidyasagar undertook "sallekhana", a Jain religious practice involving voluntary fasting unto death for spiritual purification, at Chandragiri Teerth in Dongargarh in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district.

Read here: 'Congress rejected Ayodhya Ram temple event invite because...': Amit Shah at BJP meeting

In his address, he also took a dig at the opposition and invoked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Aab ki baar, 400 par' gaffe in Parliament during the recent ‘Budget Session’, and said that this time even the opposition leaders believe that NDA would win over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"...Today, the opposition leaders are also raising slogans of 'NDA sarkar 400 paar'. To take NDA to 400, BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 (seats)," he said.

PM Modi further said that dreams of crores of women, poor and youths are his dream. "We rid the country of mega scams and terror attacks, and made efforts to improve living standards of the poor and the middle class," he said.

He also vowed that he was not seeking a third term to enjoy power, but to work for the nation. "If I had thought of my home, it would not have been possible to build homes for crores of people," he said.

While speaking about the works accomplished in his 10-year tenure, he said that 10 years of unblemished governance and pulling 25 crore people out of poverty were no ordinary feats.

"A senior leader once told me I had done enough as PM and CM, I should rest. But I am working for 'rashtraniti', not 'rajneeti'," he said.

He said he was the first prime minister to raise the issue of toilets and speak about dignity for women from the Red Fort.

He also said that the BJP ended the five-century wait of people and constructed the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

"The religious flag has been hoisted in Pavagadh, Gujarat, after 500 years. After seven decades, we opened the Kartarpur Sahib Highway. After waiting for seven decades, the country has got freedom from Article 370," PM Modi said.

He also vowed to to make India, the world's third-largest economy and make India a developed country, by 2047.

Read here: PM says foreign nations know 'ayega to Modi hi', cites invitations after Lok Sabha polls

"...We are working on mission mode to make India a developed country, by 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of independence. We have taken the resolve to make India, the world's third-largest economy and this is Modi's guarantee," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)