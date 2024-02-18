'Congress rejected Ayodhya Ram temple event invite because...': Amit Shah at BJP meeting

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched an all-out attack on the Opposition at the Bharatiya Janata Party national convention in New Delhi claiming that leaders of the INDIA bloc want their children to hold prominent positions in their parties. Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the national convention of the BJP in New Delhi.(X/BJP)

“What is their (INDIA alliance) objective in politics? PM (Narendra Modi) Modi aims at self-reliant India. Sonia Gandhi's aim is to make Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, Pawar Saheb's aim is to make his daughter the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee's aim is to make her nephew the chief minister, MK Stalin's aim is to make his son the chief minister, Lalu Yadav's aim is to make his son the chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray's aim is to make his son the chief minister and Mulayam Singh Yadav ensured that his son becomes the chief minister,” Amit Shah said.

"Those who aim to grab power for their family, will they ever think of the welfare of the poor?..." the home minister added.

The home minister also alleged that Congress turned down the invitation for the Ram temple consecration ceremony due to its appeasement politics.

Amit Shah also accused the INDIA bloc, particularly the Congress, of destroying the spirit of democracy in the country.

"They coloured the democracy of the country with corruption, nepotism, appeasement and casteism. Such nepotistic parties were engaged in making a democratic arrangement to ensure that public opinion never emerged independently. PM Modi achieved development in 10 years by eliminating corruption, nepotism, appeasement and casteism…" Amit Shah said at the national convention.

The home minister said in the last 10 years, India has witnessed a paradigm shift under the leadership of Modi.

“The Congress and the I.N.D.I. Alliance tried to use Dalits, Adivasis, and the backward classes as their vote bank, but for the first time, these communities were given their due by the BJP government,” he asserted.

Amit Shah also assured that terrorism and Naxalism are nearing the end in the country and that the country will be free of them in the third term of the Modi government.

“ Terrorism, Naxalism nearing end, the country will be free of them in Modi government 3.0,” the home minister said.