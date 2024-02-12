BJP will win 370 seats, NDA over 400 seats in Lok Sabha polls: Amit Shah

AHMEDABAD: Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that there was no doubt over the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year and asserted that the BJP would win over 370 seats, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would surpass the 400-seat mark. Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a programme organised for the inauguration of various developmental works of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in Ahmedabad on Feb. 12 (PTI)

“I was in Karnataka yesterday. In January, I visited 11 states of the country. In every state, there is no suspense over Lok Sabha elections. The BJP will win 370 seats and the NDA will cross 400 seats,” Amit Shah said at an event in Ahmedabad to inaugurate public projects worth ₹891 crore and the commencement of 26 other initiatives worth ₹1,059 crore under the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

“In the past, during the Congress government, they would distribute 100 flats and gather crowds of 10,000. Prime Minister Modi provided 1 lakh houses, and now the poor are living in them. Narendrabhai has accomplished such goals in the last ten years that others didn’t even think of. Five of the 10 years over the last decade were spent filling the holes the Congress had dug and the next five years were spent levelling them. Make him (Modi) the prime minister for the third term and a magnificent building will come up on the foundation at a very fast pace,” he said.

In his address, Shah also paid tribute to Arya Samaj founder Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati on his 200th birth anniversary on February 12. A grand event to mark the occasion has been organised at the social reformer’s birthplace at Tankara in Gujarat’s Morbi district where President Droupadi Murmu also addressed the ‘Gyan Jyoti Parv Smaranotsav Samaroh’.