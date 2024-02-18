'Ayega to...': PM Modi says ‘already’ invited by foreign nations after Lok Sabha elections 2024

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is already getting invitations from foreign countries for July, August and September visits, weeks before the general elections. He said the invitations show the world knows that the BJP will form a government at the Centre for the third time. Addressing a party event in the national capital, PM Modi also attacked the Congress, claiming the party attempted to break the morale of the security forces by questioning the surgical strike and the Balakot air strike during his first term as the prime minister of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the second day of BJP's National Convention, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI)

"The elections are yet to happen but I already have invitations from foreign countries for July, August, and September. What does this mean? It means that other countries are also confident of the BJP government returning to power. They also know 'Aayega toh Modi hi'," he said.

PM Modi also reminded BJP leaders and workers of the party's goal to cross 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Today, the opposition leaders are also raising slogans of 'NDA sarkar 400 paar'. To take NDA to 400, BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 (seats)," he said.

He said the Congress is confused as to their stance on him.

"Congress's biggest sin was that they did not back away from breaking the morale of our security forces. Congress left no stone unturned to hurt India's National security and strategic power...5 years ago, they tried everything to prevent our Air Force from getting the Rafale jet...they raised questions about the surgical strike by our security forces. When the surgical strike happened, they asked for proof...Congress is very confused...one group in Congress says to hate Modi maximum and make personal allegations on him... Other groups say stop hating Modi and Congress will suffer more loss that way," he said.

PM Modi said after he became the prime minister, India's relations with Arab countries improved leaps and bounds.

"When I took oath in 2014, many of our critics said that what experience does Modi have outside a state. Many things were said about foreign policy. Recently I visited UAE and Qatar. The world is seeing how our relations with many countries are strong...Our relations are better in trade, tourism, and technology. Five Arab countries gave me the highest honour of their country, this is not the honour of PM Modi but the honour of the entire 140 countrymen," he added.

PM Modi said India became a 3-trillion-dollar economy under his government's watch.

"It took almost 60 years for India to become a 1 trillion dollar economy. In 2014, when the country gave us an opportunity, the 2 trillion mark also looked difficult but in 10 years we added an extra 2 trillion dollars to our economy. India was the 11th largest economy in 2014 and we took only 10 years to bring it to the 5th position," he said.

PM Modi was addressing the BJP's National Convention in the national capital.

