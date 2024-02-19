PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: PM to lay foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in two significant events in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. In the morning at around 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal. Later in the day, he will attend the ground breaking ceremony in Lucknow, where he will unveil development projects valued over ₹10 lakh crore....Read More
These projects aim to generate 33.5 lakh employment opportunities in the state and will primarily focus on sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, information technology, housing, and real estate.
These initiatives are derived from Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the UP Global Investors Summit held last year, which saw investment proposals totalling ₹40 lakh crore.
"The investments are spread across regions, with Paschimanchal (west) getting the maximum (52 per cent) followed by Poorvanchal (east) (29 per cent), Madhyanchal (central) (14 per cent) and Bundelkhand (five per cent)," said Uttar Pradesh industrial and infrastructure development minister Nand Gopal Gupta.
"Of the ₹10 lakh crore, maximum investments are coming up in sunrise sectors like manufacturing (21 per cent), renewable energy (13 per cent), IT and ITeS (nine per cent), food processing (six per cent), housing and real estate (six per cent), hospitality and entertainment (three per cent), education (three per cent) etc," he added.
Here's what Modi's schedule looks like:
- The PM will begin his visit to Uttar Pradesh from Sambhal.
- He will attend the inauguration programme of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in the city, which will begin at around 10:30 am.
- The prime minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.
- From Sambhal, PM Modi will depart for Lucknow for the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit.
- After his arrival at the venue, the prime minister will inaugurate the exhibition showcasing various initiatives and then proceed to the main hangar for the groundbreaking programme.
- Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh minister for industry Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, along with other ministers and 4000 leaders of the industry will attend the opening session of the ceremony.
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: On his visit to UP, PM Modi will launch projects worth ₹13486.63 crore for Mathura. Projects worth ₹15,313.81 crore are to be launched in Varanasi.
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: For Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, projects worth ₹15,313.81 crore will be launched.
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: Security has been tightened in UP's Sambhal district ahead of PM Modi’s visit today.
The PM will arrive in Sambhal to lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in the district.
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will launch more than 14,000 projects worth ₹10 lakh crore across Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The projects will be launched at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit 2023. Read More
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: "It is a matter of pride for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation of Shri Kalki Dham today. PM Modi will reach here around 10:25 am. PM Modi will install the main stone in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Kalki Dham..." Acharya Pramod Krishnam said speaking about PM's visit.
Here's PM's schedule in UP today (as put out by the BJP).
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 14000 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than ₹10 Lakh crore at the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of UP Global Investors Summit 2023 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Lucknow is aglow with vibrant lights in preparation ahead of the Prime Minister's visit to Uttar Pradesh.
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will lay the foundation stone of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal district. The Shri Kalki Dham Temple is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust whose chairperson is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. He was recently expelled by the Congress for six years for “anti-party remarks” days after he had met Modi and invited him to lay the foundation stone. Read More
PM Modi in UP LIVE Updates: The PM, on Monday, will lay the foundation stone of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal district and also launch development projects worth more than ₹10 lakh crore.