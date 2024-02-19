PM Modi lays Kalki Dham Temple foundation in UP's Sambhal, lauds expelled Congress leader Acharya Pramod

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid down the foundation stone of the Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. He performed puja during the foundation stone ceremony, alongside UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was recently expelled by the Congress for six years. PM Modi lays down the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple

A proposed form of the Shri Kalki Dham Temple was presented to Modi by the priests and Acharya Pramod after he laid down the foundation stone of the temple on Monday.

Modi also unveiled a model of the temple. The prime minister will also be addressing a gathering soon after the foundation stone ceremony

Speaking before the foundation stone was laid Acharya Pramod Krishnam said "Lakhs of devotees will be present here. The world is waiting to hear PM Modi from Kalki Dham. This is a proud moment for our country and 'Sanatana Dharma'... PM Modi is coming here today to lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham..."

After the grand ceremony for Shri Kalki Dham Temple concludes, PM Modi will launch as many as 14,500 projects across Uttar Pradesh worth more than Rs10 Lakh crore at the fourth groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow for investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held in February 2023.

During his address to the crowd, PM Modi also lauded the efforts of Acharya Pramod for the Kalki Dham Temple project.

At the ceremony, the prime minister said, "He (Acharya Pramod Krishnam) said that everyone has something to give but I have nothing, I can only express my feelings. Pramod ji, it is good that you did not give me anything, otherwise the times have changed in such a way that if in today's era, Sudama would give rice to Shri Krishna and the video would come out, a PIL would be filed in the Supreme Court and the judgment would come that something was given to Lord Krishna in corruption and Lord Krishna was doing corruption. It is better that you expressed your feelings and did not give anything..."