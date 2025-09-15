PM Modi to launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ on September 17

Prime minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ along with the 8th Poshan Maah, for strengthening healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across India on September 17, according to a press and information bureau (PIB) communique’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (DPR PMO)

The initiative is being jointly led by the ministries of health and family welfare and women and child development.

The health ministry will anchor the delivery of preventive, promotive, and curative health services through health camps and facilities nationwide, while women and child development ministry will integrate Poshan Maah activities with the campaign, mobilise women and adolescent girls through Anganwadi centres, and lead large-scale nutrition counselling and recipe demonstrations. Together, the two ministries will also drive awareness campaigns on anaemia prevention, balanced diets, and menstrual hygiene, ensuring that the health and nutrition needs of women and adolescent girls are addressed in a holistic and convergent manner, according to the statement.

“The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan aims to advance the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Health, Poshan (Nutrition), Fitness, and a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This nationwide intensified campaign seeks to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level,” said the PIB statement.

“It will strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities. At the same time, the campaign will mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation.”

In a post on X, health minister JP Nadda underlined that the purpose of the initiative is to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, ensuring better access, quality care, and awareness. He appealed to all private hospitals and healthcare stakeholders to come forward and be an integral part of this Jan Bhagidaari Abhiyaan.

According to PIB, the campaign will be organised from September 17 to October 2 at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals and other government health facilities across the country.

At least, 100,000 health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country.

Specialist services including gynaecology, paediatrics, eye, ear nose and throat (ENT), dental, dermatology, and psychiatry will be mobilised through medical colleges, district hospitals, central government institutions, and private hospitals.

“Central Government institutions such as AIIMS, Defence and Railway hospitals, ESIC hospitals, CGHS centres and Institutes of National Importance (INIs) will complement these efforts, ensuring specialist services and continuity of care reach to the last mile. Several private sector health facilities have also offered to support the initiative. This is expected to expand the scale, quality and outreach of the initiative,” said the statement.

Daily health camps will be held in all government health facilities nationwide.

Public representatives including central and state Ministers, MPs and other public representatives will join the campaign. ASHAs, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, SHGs, PRIs, urban local bodies, MY Bharat volunteers, and youth groups are expected to spearhead community mobilisation at grassroots level.