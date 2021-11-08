Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for expansion of 2 key highways in Maharashtra

The project will be undertaken to boost connectivity to the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur. The ceremony will take place virtually at 3:30pm today.
Published on Nov 08, 2021 05:50 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, through video conferencing at 3:30pm on Monday, lay the foundation stone for four-laning of two key roads in Maharashtra: five sections of Shri Sant Dnyaneshshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (National Highway 965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G). The project will be undertaken to facilitate people's movement to the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in the western state, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted in a press release.

“Pandharpur has a special place in the hearts and minds of many. The Temple there draws people from all sections of society, from all over India. I will join a programme relating to Pandharpur's infra needs,” PM Modi said in a tweet on Sunday.

 

Under the project, 221 km and 130 km of Shri Sant Dnyaneshshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg and Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg, respectively, will be four-laned. This will be done at an estimated cost of more than 11,000 crore: 6600 crore for the former, and 4400 crore for the latter. Also, four-laning will be done for the Diveghat-Mohol stretch of Shri Sant Dnyaneshshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg, and from Patas-Tondale for Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg.

The ceremony will also see PM Modi dedicate to the nation more than 223 km of completed and upgraded road projects, which were built at an estimated cost of 1180 crore at various NHs for connectivity to the temple town. These include Mhaswad-Piliv-Pandharpur (NH 548E); Kurduwadi-Pandharpur (NH 965C); Pandharpur-Sangola (NH 965C); Tembhurni-Pandharpur NH 561A); and Pandharpur-Mangalwedha -Umadi (NH 561A).

Besides PM Modi, Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will also be present at the event.

