Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to meet 7 vaccine manufacturers as India crosses 1 billion doses mark
india news

PM Modi to meet 7 vaccine manufacturers as India crosses 1 billion doses mark

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar are expected to be present in the meeting. PM Modi had hailed the 1 billion milestone, saying in his address to the nation that the world will now consider India safe.
PM Modi addressed the nation after India crossed the 1 billion dose milestone.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 11:22 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Saturday meet Indian manufacturers of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, news agency PTI reported. Representatives from seven vaccine makers - Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, Biological E, Gennova Biopharma and Panacea Biotech - will be participating in the meeting, it further said.

The meeting will take place for 4pm today. It comes days after India administered one billion vaccine doses, crossing a major milestone in the fight against Covid-19.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar are expected to be present in the meeting.

The Prime Minister will take stock of their experiences as well as discuss various issues like furthering research with the vaccine makers. He is also expected to emphasise on ways to vaccinate eligible people in India as quickly as possible, PTI reported. In the 1 billion doses, the highest - 75 per cent - have received at least one dose while 31 per cent of the adults have been administered both the doses, according to Union health ministry.

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi addressed the nation on Friday, in which he asked those yet to be vaccinated to make it a priority, and those who have been jabbed to inspire the others to follow suit.

The Prime Minister also cautioned that people still needed to be careful.

“We cannot drop the ball, no matter how modern the shield. Till the war is on, weapons are not laid down. We need to celebrate our festivals with great care and masks have to be on. Just as we wear shoes, we must make wearing a mask a habit,” said the Prime Minister.

Hailing the milestone, he said that the given the numbers of those vaccinated, the world will now consider India safe.

The billionth shot was administered on Thursday, nine months and five days after the country’s Covid-19 immunisation programme kicked off on January 16. Only China has been able to administer more doses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi covid vaccine vaccine manufacture
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP