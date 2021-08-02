Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today over border dispute with Mizoram
india news

PM Modi to meet Assam MPs today over border dispute with Mizoram

Earlier in the day, Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the standoff between the two states.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:58 PM IST
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet MPs from Assam on Monday to discuss the border issue with Mizoram that had taken a violent turn last week leading to deaths of six Assam Police personnel and injury of many.

Earlier in the day, Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati met the Prime Minister to discuss the standoff between the two states. The governor said the Centre and state governments are working closely and efforts are underway to resolve the issue.

Stating that the clashes that erupted last week were “very unfortunate”, he further said Union home minister Amit Shah is trying to diffuse the crisis, while chief ministers of both the states have also spoken about restoring peace.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga are said to have held a telephonic conversation with Shah, days after the duo traded charges on social media over the clashes. The two CMs are also likely to meet soon.

Meanwhile, Assam has decided to withdraw a police case against K Vanlalvena, Rajya Sabha MP from Mizoram, signalling further easing of tension. The case, filed against Vanlalvena after he said in a TV interview that if Assam policemen enter Mizoram again “all will be killed”, was taken back following Shah’s intervention.

On Sunday, Mizoram also hinted at removing Sarma’s name from an FIR wherein the Assam CM and some senior officials were accused of an attempt to murder and assault.

Topics
prime minister narendra modi narendra modi assam-mizoram border clash
