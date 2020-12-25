e-paper
PM Modi to release book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

The book, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, highlights the life and works of the former Prime Minister and contains his notable speeches delivered in Parliament.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 08:12 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
PM Modi will release a book called ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ on Friday
PM Modi will release a book called ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ on Friday(AP)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a book ‘Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Parliament: A Commemorative Volume’ to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister on Friday.

The book, published by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, highlights the life and works of the former Prime Minister and contains his notable speeches delivered in Parliament. The book also contains some rare photographs from his public life.

PM Modi will pay floral tributes to the former Prime Minister at his portrait, which was unveiled on February 12, 2019 in the Central Hall of the Parliament.

The day is also observed as Good Governance Day. The book will be released at a function in the Central Hall of Parliament.

A Lok Sabha release said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee, elected ten times to the Lok Sabha and twice to the Rajya Sabha, “was a parliamentarian par excellence, who had the trust, affection and belief of the people in his leadership”.

“As a parliamentarian and particularly as Prime Minister, Atalji made innumerable contributions which paved the way for a stronger economy through bold reforms and rapid development of infrastructure. Atalji also distinguished himself as a fine statesman and a world leader,” the release said.

The late leader was conferred Bharat Ratna in 2015. He had also been awarded Pt. Govind Ballabh Pant Award for Best Parliamentarian in 1994. It will be Atal Bihari Vajpayee’ 96th birth anniversary this year.

Chinese espionage ring in Afghanistan busted, 10 spies detained
PM Modi to address farmers today as BJP plans to scale up outreach
ISRO releases Chandrayaan-2 orbiter data: All you need to know
Reading the clues from Covaxin early trial data
Covid-19: Vaccine may be available at pharmacies
PM Modi to release book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
‘Will discuss with open mind’: Govt again writes to farmers
‘Rahul Gandhi using farmers to do politics over three laws’: MoS Agriculture
