e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / JP Nadda gives ‘6-point agenda’ to BJP cadres for Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

JP Nadda gives ‘6-point agenda’ to BJP cadres for Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

The party has issued an advisory to all its state unit chiefs, state in-charges and all organisational leaders to actively take part and celebrate the late Prime Minister’s birth anniversary as “Good Governance Day”.

india Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral
New Delhi
BJP President JP Nadda (ANI File Photo)
BJP President JP Nadda (ANI File Photo)
         

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has directed all its state units to actively take part in “Good Governance Day” to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday on December 25.

Party President JP Nadda has asked party leaders and cadres to perform six programmes on this occasion.

The party has issued an advisory to all its state unit chiefs, state in-charges and all organisational leaders to actively take part and celebrate the late Prime Minister’s birth anniversary as “Good Governance Day”.

The internal circular issued by BJP office in charge and General Secretary Arun Singh reads: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union Ministers and senior leaders of the party will pay floral tributes at the Sadaiv Atal Samadhi of the late Prime Minister in Delhi.

Circular issued by Singh carries six-point agenda item of programmes to be taken up by central to the booth level.

Floral tribute along with the discussion about the life and mission of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee should be organised at every booth, the advisory read.

Webinars at the district level should be organised to discuss the achievement and welfare scheme of the Central government and BJP state government.

Kavi Sammelan (Kavyanjali) through video conferencing to recite the poems of Atal Bihari Vajpayee should be organised. Blood donation camps and fruit distribution in hospitals and other social activities keeping in view the pandemic should be organized.

Party has also asked its leaders to submit a report about these programmes to the central office. (ANI)

tags
top news
India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement
India, China to resume diplomatic talks on Friday over Ladakh disengagement
TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party
TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party
SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja
SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra, Rachita Taneja
Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal
Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal
Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction
Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction
DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of agitating farmers
DMK, allies observe one-day fast in support of agitating farmers
China’s Alibaba ‘eliminates’ ethnic tag that identifies Uighur muslims
China’s Alibaba ‘eliminates’ ethnic tag that identifies Uighur muslims
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
NCB asks Karan Johar to explain 2019’s viral video of party, issues notice
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In