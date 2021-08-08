Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to release latest instalment of PM-KISAN scheme on August 9
india news

PM Modi to release latest instalment of PM-KISAN scheme on August 9

An amount of ₹6,000 is transferred every year to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, paid out in four monthly instalments of ₹2,000 each
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 10:13 AM IST
Farmers can enrol themselves for this scheme by self-registering through the PM-Kisan portal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 9th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on August 9 at 12.30pm via video conferencing, an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. In the latest instalment of PM-KISAN, an amount of over Rs. 19,500 crores will be transferred to more than 9.75 crores beneficiaries.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 9th August, 2021 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs. 19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families,” said the official release.

An amount of 6,000 is transferred every year to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, paid out in four monthly instalments of 2,000 each. The money is directly deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Under this scheme, a total of over 1.38 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far. The last instalment of PM-KISAN was disbursed to 90 million farm households in the month of May.

Farmers can enrol themselves for this scheme by self-registering through the PM-Kisan portal and common service centres, a network of public-services offices, or by applying at local revenue offices and state’s nodal officers. The responsibility of identifying beneficiaries has been left to the respective state governments, who have to upload necessary data to a centralised public finance management system. This platform auto verifies bank accounts and checks biometric Aadhaar details of beneficiaries sent by states, which are then sent back to the states for signatures.

The Prime Minister will also address the nation and interact with the beneficiaries on video conference during the event. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present, the official release stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm kisan pm modi
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo who had a ‘lot of things to do’ did this instead. Watch

Smriti Irani shares special message on Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal win

Neeraj Chopra wins historic gold medal in men’s javelin throw. Twitter reacts

Mom’s QR code-related text exchange with daughter leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP