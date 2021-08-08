PM Modi to release latest instalment of PM-KISAN scheme on August 9

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to release the 9th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on August 9 at 12.30pm via video conferencing, an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. In the latest instalment of PM-KISAN, an amount of over Rs. 19,500 crores will be transferred to more than 9.75 crores beneficiaries.

“Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of financial benefit under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on 9th August, 2021 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. This will enable the transfer of an amount of more than Rs. 19,500 crores to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families,” said the official release.

An amount of ₹6,000 is transferred every year to farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme, paid out in four monthly instalments of ₹2,000 each. The money is directly deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries. Under this scheme, a total of over ₹1.38 lakh crore has been transferred to farmer families so far. The last instalment of PM-KISAN was disbursed to 90 million farm households in the month of May.

Farmers can enrol themselves for this scheme by self-registering through the PM-Kisan portal and common service centres, a network of public-services offices, or by applying at local revenue offices and state’s nodal officers. The responsibility of identifying beneficiaries has been left to the respective state governments, who have to upload necessary data to a centralised public finance management system. This platform auto verifies bank accounts and checks biometric Aadhaar details of beneficiaries sent by states, which are then sent back to the states for signatures.

The Prime Minister will also address the nation and interact with the beneficiaries on video conference during the event. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will also be present, the official release stated.