PM Modi to reply to motion of thanks on President’s address in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the motion of thanks on President Ram Nath Kovind’s address in Lok Sabha on Wednesday evening. “At around 4 PM today in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister @narendramodi will reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address,” his office tweeted.

Modi had delivered his reply to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Monday where he asserted that his government was working for the welfare of small farmers and assured that the minimum support price (MSP) will continue. “Since 2014 we have initiated changes in the agriculture sector aimed at empowering the farmer. The crop insurance scheme was changed to make it more farmer friendly. The PM-KISAN scheme was also brought in,” he told Parliament, adding that the need of the hour is to improve the lives of the small farmers.

While speaking on the contentious agricultural laws that have triggered protests by farmers for the past two months at Delhi borders, Modi quoted former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

“There are other rigidities because of the marketing regime set up in the 1930s which prevent our farmers from selling their produce where they get the highest rate of return. It is our intention to remove all those handicaps which come in the way of India realising its vast potential as one large common market,” he cited a previous remark by Singh and said that there is a clear U-turn by the Congress now.

The Prime Minister also slammed those behind the farmer’s demonstration against the agricultural laws enacted in September last year, saying a new "breed" of agitators has emerged who cannot live without an agitation and the country should be beware of them. “A new FDI (Foreign Destructive Ideology) has emerged in the country, he said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the role India played in the battle against the coronavirus disease, for which he said, “the world now looks up to us.” This was an unprecedented crisis so nobody knew how to handle this unknown enemy. However, today the whole world recognises that India played a significant role in saving humanity,” he said in his speech during the ongoing budget session.

