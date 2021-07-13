PM Modi to review Covid situation in N-E states today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of eight northeastern states today morning on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation, said people familiar with the matter.

“PM will interact with CMs of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram at 11am via video conferencing on the Covid-19 situation in these states,” said a government communiqué.

The northeastern states have shown a spurt in cases of Covid-19 lately with several of the worst affected districts in terms of high case load belonging to these states.

As many as 66 districts in the country are reporting high Covid-19 case positivity of 10% or more. Of these worst affected districts, 39 are from the northeast, according to the data shared by the government last week. Case positivity is the percentage of tests returning positive against the total number of tests conducted for an infection.

Last week, Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Guaba also chaired a meeting to take stock of the Covid-19 situation in the northeastern states.

Arunachal Pradesh has the maximum districts, 10, reporting high case positivity, followed by Manipur (9 districts), Meghalaya (6 districts), Assam and Sikkim (4 each), Tripura (3), Mizoram (2) and Nagaland with 1 district reporting more than 10% case positivity.

In one of its recent press briefings on Covid updates of the Union health ministry, director general, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava, also said the second wave of Covid-19 was far from over and special focus was needed on districts that were reporting high case positivity.

“We are encouraging the northeastern states to do more testing... there is heavy testing going on there...,” he said earlier.

The Centre recently rushed two-member expert teams to Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura and Manipur, to assist local governments in intensive containment measures.