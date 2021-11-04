Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to spend Diwali with Army personnel in J&K's Rajouri
india news

PM Modi to spend Diwali with Army personnel in J&K's Rajouri

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating the festival of lights with soldiers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
Published on Nov 04, 2021 07:10 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Continuing with his annual tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate the festival of Diwali with soldiers of the Indian Army. He is likely to visit Nowshera sector, along the Line of Control (LoC), in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Thursday.

The Prime Minister had last visited Rajouri in 2019 when he celebrated Diwali with the soldiers. Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has been celebrating the festival of lights with soldiers.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will interact with the soldiers deployed on the ground. His visit to the union territory comes in the backdrop of a spike in violence against the civilians and security forces' encounter with terrorists which claimed the lives of the soldiers.

The recent terrorist attacks in the Union territory have mostly targeted non-Kashmiri people living in the valley. According to reports, five migrant workers were among 11 civilians killed in the region last month.

In Poonch's Chamrer and Nar Khas areas, at least nine soldiers, including two junior commissioned officers, were killed in an encounter on October 11 and 14, respectively. Separately, an officer and a soldier were killed in a mine blast on October 30 in Rajouri.

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Army Chief General MM Naravane arrived on a two-day visit to Jammu to review the security situation and operational preparedness.

General Naravane also carried out aerial reconnaissance of forward areas in the Jammu region. He was also briefed by commanders on the ground on the prevailing security situation along the LoC.

Earlier on October 18 and 19, the Army Chief had conducted a two-day tour of the Jammu region and reviewed the ground situation and the ongoing counter-infiltration operations. During this visit, Naravane had also visited the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, where a massive operation to track down terrorists hiding in the forest areas of Mendhar, Surankote and Thanamandi is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi diwali 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govt implements 'yoga break' in offices to help employees rejuvenate during work

UP govt extends free ration scheme PM-GKAY till Holi

Petrol, diesel cheaper on Diwali as multiple states cut VAT on fuel. Full list

Pentagon report details how China beefed up border infra in standoff with India
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP