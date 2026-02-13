PM Modi to travel to Assam on Feb 14, will land at Moran emergency landing facility

An Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 aircraft carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will land at the Moran emergency landing facility (ELF) on a stretch of National Highway-37 in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Saturday, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. An Indian Air Force aircraft during a trial run at the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) built on the Moran bypass. (ANI Video Grab)

“The Moran Emergency Landing Facility is all set for inauguration on 14 Feb (tomorrow) by Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji. From trial runs to take-off, a new chapter of connectivity and strategic strength is taking shape,” Sarma said in a post on X on Friday.

Sarma credited PM Modi for ensuring that the country’s defence preparedness had been ramped up and infrastructure was being built to prepare for any scenario. “Assam is happy to play a part in this strategic vision with the Moran ELF allowing IAF aircraft to operate whenever needed,” he said.

PM Modi will witness an aerial demonstration featuring approximately 16 IAF aircraft, including fighter jets, transport aircraft, and helicopters, with some platforms expected to either land on the highway airstrip or conduct fly-pasts.

The 4.2-km reinforced concrete stretch on the Dibrugarh–Moran section of National Highway 127 has been developed in coordination with the IAF as a dual-use ELF, the first such highway airstrip in the northeast which would be capable of handling fighter jets, transport aircraft and helicopters during emergencies and strategic contingencies.

During his visit, PM Modi will also launch and inaugurate projects worth over ₹5,450 crore in Assam. After the Moran programme, he is scheduled to travel to Guwahati to inspect the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu over the Brahmaputra, inaugurate the National Data Centre for the North-Eastern Region at Amingaon, inaugurate IIM Guwahati, and flag off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme before returning to New Delhi.