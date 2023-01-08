PM Modi to unveil 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore tomorrow; Madhya Pradesh is partner state

The Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas kickstarted in Indore to recognise the contribution of Indian diaspora communities. The event was inaugurated by Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar who said that younger generations are at the forefront of connecting India to the world by studying, working and travelling abroad.

The previous Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas convention was held virtually in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, the convention is being held in Indore from January 8-10 with Madhya Pradesh as the partner state.

Cooperative Republic of Guyana president Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be the chief guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. Australian MP Zaneta Mascarenhas will be the Guest of Honour while Suriname president Chandrikapersad Santokhi will be the Special Guest of Honour.

This year's theme for the convention is “Diaspora: Reliable partners for India’s progress in Amrit Kaal”, the Madhya Pradesh government said in a statement.

“The theme incorporates Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat over the next 25 years, and important partnership role to be played by the overseas Indians in achieving this vision of a New India”, the government statement added.

The three-day conclave includes the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Showcasing of Partner State, Inaugural Day and Valedictory Day, along with theme-based Plenary Sessions. The first day will mark the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in partnership with Ministry of External Affairs, to engage with the Youth Diaspora. Madhya Pradesh will also showcase the unique opportunities offered by it, with focus on economy, culture, tourism, technology, etc.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the convention in the presence of Chief Guest. He will also inaugurate a digital exhibition on theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)- Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle” and release a Commemorative Postal Stamp- “Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen”. The Day 3 of the Convention will include Valedictory Address by Hon’ble President of India, along with Conferment of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards.

