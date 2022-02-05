PM Modi to unveil ‘Statue of Equality’ today in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today dedicate to the nation 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad to commemorate the 11th-century Bhakti saint Ramanujacharya. The Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement that Ramanujacharya promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of life including faith, caste and creed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed,” the PMO said.

Made of five metals – gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc – the Statue of Equality is among one of the world’s tallest metallic statues in sitting position, according to the PMO. The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, called ‘Bhadra Vedi’. The floors of the building are dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

The statue has been conceptualised by Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram, the PMO stated.

The inauguration of the statue is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of the Bhakti saint. A 3D presentation on the life and teachings of the saint will also be showcased during the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ahead of the inauguration, the Prime Minister will kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) campus in Patancheru, Hyderabad. He will also inaugurate Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON