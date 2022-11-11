PM Modi to visit Bali from Nov 14-16 to attend G20 summit: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Indonesian resort of Bali during November 14-16 to attend the G20 summit and to hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts on the margins, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are among the leaders expected to attend the summit. Russia announced on Thursday that President Vladimir Putin would not attend, reflecting the global tensions over the Ukraine conflict.

“During the Bali summit, G20 leaders will deliberate extensively on key issues of global concern under the summit theme of ‘Recover Together, Recover Stronger’. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit agenda [on] food and energy security, health and digital transformation,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to Modi at the closing session of the summit in Bali. India’s term as the G20 president will formally begin on December 1 and the country will host the summit of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies in New Delhi in September 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the sidelines of the summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. The prime minister will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali,” Bagchi said.

The G20 leaders are expected to discuss the Ukraine conflict and its fallout on the global economy, including food and energy security, and other key issues such as sustainable development and the climate crisis.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum that brings together Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU). It represents around 85% of global GDP, more than 75% of global trade and almost two-thirds of the world’s population.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India is currently part of the G20 Troika, which includes the current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies and comprises Indonesia, Italy and India. On Tuesday, Modi unveiled the logo, theme and website for India’s G20 presidency.