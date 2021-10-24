Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi to visit Italy and UK; attend G20, COP-26 summit
india news

PM Modi to visit Italy and UK; attend G20, COP-26 summit

The prime minister will be participating in the 16th G20 Summit in the Italian capital of Rome during October 30-31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 06:49 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Italy and the United Kingdom during October 29-November 2 to attend the G20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26.

The prime minister will be participating in the 16th G20 Summit in the Italian capital of Rome during October 30-31 at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. The summit will be attended by the heads of state and governments of G20 states, the European Union and other guest countries and international organisations.

This will be the eighth G20 Summit attended by Modi and the grouping of the world’s 20 major economies has emerged as the main global forum for international economic cooperation. India is scheduled to host the G20 Summit in 2023 for the first time.

The forthcoming summit under the Italian presidency is centred around the theme “People, Planet, Prosperity” and will focus on recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthening global health governance, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition, and sustainable development and food security.

Modi will hold several bilateral meetings in Rome, including with Draghi.

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow to attend the World Leaders Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the invitation of British counterpart Boris Johnson.

RELATED STORIES

COP-26 is being held during October 31-November 12 under the presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, known as the World Leaders’ Summit, will be held during November 1-2. The summit will be attended by heads of state and governments of more than 120 countries. COP-26 was originally slated to be held in 2020 but was deferred because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to combat climate change. The periodic Conference of Parties to this Convention have emerged as global climate summits, providing an opportunity for stocktaking and for charting the way forward,” the external affairs ministry said.

Modi last attended COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded and whose implementation commences this year. At COP-26, the parties will work to achieve the completion of the guidelines to implement the Paris Agreement, the mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer, and keeping in reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, including with the UK prime minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP