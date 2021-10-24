PM Modi to visit Italy and UK; attend G20, COP-26 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Italy and the United Kingdom during October 29-November 2 to attend the G20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26.

The prime minister will be participating in the 16th G20 Summit in the Italian capital of Rome during October 30-31 at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi. The summit will be attended by the heads of state and governments of G20 states, the European Union and other guest countries and international organisations.

This will be the eighth G20 Summit attended by Modi and the grouping of the world’s 20 major economies has emerged as the main global forum for international economic cooperation. India is scheduled to host the G20 Summit in 2023 for the first time.

The forthcoming summit under the Italian presidency is centred around the theme “People, Planet, Prosperity” and will focus on recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic and strengthening global health governance, economic recovery and resilience, climate change and energy transition, and sustainable development and food security.

Modi will hold several bilateral meetings in Rome, including with Draghi.

From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow to attend the World Leaders Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) at the invitation of British counterpart Boris Johnson.

COP-26 is being held during October 31-November 12 under the presidency of the UK partnering with Italy. The high-level segment of COP-26, known as the World Leaders’ Summit, will be held during November 1-2. The summit will be attended by heads of state and governments of more than 120 countries. COP-26 was originally slated to be held in 2020 but was deferred because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to combat climate change. The periodic Conference of Parties to this Convention have emerged as global climate summits, providing an opportunity for stocktaking and for charting the way forward,” the external affairs ministry said.

Modi last attended COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded and whose implementation commences this year. At COP-26, the parties will work to achieve the completion of the guidelines to implement the Paris Agreement, the mobilisation of climate finance, actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer, and keeping in reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

Modi will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, including with the UK prime minister.