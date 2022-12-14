PM Modi to visit Tripura on Dec 18, will launch several schemes: Manik Saha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on December 18 to launch several schemes, informed chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister is expected to visit Tripura on December 18 at around 2:30pm. In his one-day visit, he will launch several schemes, join BJP state core committee meeting and interact with MLAs,” CM told reporters on the sidelines of an orientation programme of ‘Amar Sarkar’ portal and localised sustainable development goals (LSDG) in Agartala.

While speaking at the programme, Dr Saha said the government is working to ensure each and every people to receive benefits of all welfare schemes.

“Our slogan Sabki Yojana, Sabka Vikas, means all schemes are made for benefit of people. We have less time but we are very near to 100% achievement in several sectors,” he said.

The Amar Sarkar portal saw over 1,976 issues registered by people living in rural areas since its launch on November 17 this year.

“The entire system will be monitored by the government machinery and local representatives who would adopt initiatives in addressing and resolving these issues”, said Dr Saha.

According to the system, the concerned officials from different departments, block, and district-level monitoring committees and public representatives will visit villages in their respective areas to inspect problems faced by the people and resolve them.

Earlier this year in January, PM Modi had visited Tripura to inaugurate new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram airport and two other projects.